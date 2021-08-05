Watch: Singer Demi Lovato's conversation with Sadhguru leaves Indian fans delighted

Singer Demi Lovato recently welcomed spiritual leader Sadhguru on the latest episode of their podcast, '4D with Demi Lovato'.

On Wednesday, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their conversation from the show where they discussed everything from building a 'conscious planet' to alien life, working joyfully and the difference between mystics and mistakes.

A snippet of their conversation was also shared on the official Instgram account of Sadhguru.

"@sadhguru : a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet. Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more! New episode available now wherever you listen to your podcasts," the singer wrote along with the video.