What is #MedBikini? The bizarre social media trend shaming docs for wearing swimwear

By FPJ Web Desk

A deeper dive into the trend also shows cases of alleged stalking

Several medical professionals have called out the paper for its bizarre study
A new trend has suddenly exploded on social media where medical practitioners are seen sharing a collage with one image of them in their medical attire and the other of them donning a swimsuit.

The trend called #medbikini has garnered a lot of traction after a December 2019 paper published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery titled ‘Prevalence of unprofessional social media content among young vascular surgeons’ created major outrage.

The journal in its abstract says, “It has been demonstrated that publicly available social media content may affect patient choice of physician, hospital, and medical facility. Furthermore, such content has the potential to affect professional reputation among peers and employers. Our goal was to evaluate the extent of unprofessional social media content among recent vascular surgery fellows and residents.”

The Journal added that ‘clearly unprofessional content included Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act violations, intoxicated appearance, unlawful behavior, possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia, and uncensored profanity or offensive comments about colleagues/work/patients. Potentially unprofessional content included: holding/consuming alcohol, inappropriate attire, censored profanity, controversial political or religious comments, and controversial social topics.’

Following this, a number of medical professionals started sharing images on social media, with one of them even saying that people had created fake accounts to stalk female medical professionals.

If wearing a bikini is unprofessional. How about a bikini on a giant unicorn? What will my fellow island students and I ever do? #medbikini was started because a recent study was published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery saying that young vascular surgery trainees wearing bikinis on social media was unprofessional. Three men created fake social media profile to look at (stalk) those social media profiles. What somewhere wears outside of the hospital is their business, and their business alone. What I or any other medical profession wear is our choice, it will NOT make me any less competent of a doctor. Yes I wear bikinis, yes I post them on social media, and yes Iâm going to be an amazing vet. Iâm showing this to support my fellow medical professional bada$$ women. I mean heck, i would show it anyway. But right now it means even more #medbikini #rusvm #rossvet #Vetschool #vetstudent #veterinary #vetmed #tattooedvet #positivity #support #vetlife #vet #veterinarian #womenofvetmed #vetsofinstagram #dogtor #islandvet #studentlife #unconventionalvetstudent #medicine #surgery #scrubs #medbikini #bikini

This is how people reacted on social media

A woman can be a DOCTOR and she can wear ANYTHING she wants! â£ â£ My friend @dr.unorthodoc said it best âwhat we wear outside does not change the fact that we are competent, highly trained, and committed to helping our patients achieve optimal wellness.ââ£ â£ Standing with my fellow healthcare professionals today in #medbikini. Thanks to @daniellebelardomd for bringing awareness to the horrible study published on women in social media and medicine. Letâs end the double standard!â£ .â£ .â£ .â£ #youcandoitall #notanimposter #boardcertified #pediatricdentist #drmom #workingmama #firstimemom #womeninmedicine #womenindentistry #youngmom #firsttimemom #predent #hispanicsinhealthcare #femaledoctor #firsttimemom #mommyandme #momsofinstagram #momsandmamas #ThePedsDentist

Oh donât mind me. Iâm just here messing up my Instagram theme to show you that doctors CAN be professional and wear bathing suits. The double standard is so real! â£ â£ I am an OB GYN standing in solidarity with female vascular surgeons.â£ â£ A recent study deemed female physicians rocking bathing suits as unprofessional for social media. And I quote from the article âinappropriate attire includes provocative poses in bikinis/swimwear.â Typical sexism and misogyny in medicine. Please tell me how bathing suits equal unprofessionalism. â£ â£ Let me tell you something, I will rock a bathing suit on Sunday and come in Monday to do your C-section and Tuesday to do your hysterectomy... As a professional.â£ #medbikini â£

The Journal on Saturday, however, issued an apology in a statement that has been published on Twitter. Editors Peter Gloviczki and Peter Lawrence said that while the editors of the journal believed that the authors of the paper “were attempting to advise young vascular surgeons about the risks of social media, the review process failed to identify the errors in the design of the study with regards to conscious and unconscious bias and thus the paper was interpreted as broadening inequalities in surgery.”

However, what has created the biggest controversy is the claims of stalking. In the paper, it is said, "There were a total of three screeners, and all content on each platform was screened by two separate investigators for prespecified material categorised as either (1) clearly unprofessional or (2) potentially unprofessional. S.H. was a 33-year-old male vascular fellow who performed searches on Facebook and Instagram. T.C. was a 28-year-old male research coordinator and medical school applicant who searched Facebook and Twitter. S.R. was a 37-year-old male medical student who searched Twitter and Instagram."

