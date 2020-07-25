What is #MedBikini? The bizarre social media trend shaming docs for wearing swimwear

A new trend has suddenly exploded on social media where medical practitioners are seen sharing a collage with one image of them in their medical attire and the other of them donning a swimsuit.

The trend called #medbikini has garnered a lot of traction after a December 2019 paper published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery titled ‘Prevalence of unprofessional social media content among young vascular surgeons’ created major outrage.

The journal in its abstract says, “It has been demonstrated that publicly available social media content may affect patient choice of physician, hospital, and medical facility. Furthermore, such content has the potential to affect professional reputation among peers and employers. Our goal was to evaluate the extent of unprofessional social media content among recent vascular surgery fellows and residents.”

The Journal added that ‘clearly unprofessional content included Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act violations, intoxicated appearance, unlawful behavior, possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia, and uncensored profanity or offensive comments about colleagues/work/patients. Potentially unprofessional content included: holding/consuming alcohol, inappropriate attire, censored profanity, controversial political or religious comments, and controversial social topics.’

Following this, a number of medical professionals started sharing images on social media, with one of them even saying that people had created fake accounts to stalk female medical professionals.