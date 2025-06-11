 '...Went Too Far': Elon Musk Regrets Posts On US President Donald Trump Days After Public Feud
'...Went Too Far': Elon Musk Regrets Posts On US President Donald Trump Days After Public Feud

'...Went Too Far': Elon Musk Regrets Posts On US President Donald Trump Days After Public Feud

Tech Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday regretted his X posts on United States President Donald Trump. “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk said on his official X handle.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Donald Trump With Elon Musk (File Image) | FPJ

Washington DC: Tech Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday expressed regret over his social media posts on United States President Donald Trump. The tech billionaire said that his X posts "went too far".

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk said on his official X handle.

Last week, the tech billionaire and the US President were engaged in a public feud on social media. Both made serious allegations against each other. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO described Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination".

Musk tried to calm things down by deleting some of his tweets, including the one on "Epstein Files". Notably, Musk supports Trumps 2024 Presidential Election Campaign. Once close political partners, their relationship has recently taken a dramatic turn.

Tensions started brewing between Musk And Trump over the US President's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’. For the unversed, the bill would extend the major provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which are about to expire at the end of 2025. It includes reductions in non-military government spending and significantly cuts spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid through stricter eligibility requirements. The bill also aims to allocate an additional USD 150 billion for defense spending, by cutting many clean-energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Musk criticised the OBBB after stepping down as head of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

