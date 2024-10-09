'We Took Out Thousands Of Terrorists, Including Nasrallah Himself And Nasrallah's Successors,' Says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu; (Video)

'We Took Out Thousands Of Terrorists, Including Nasrallah Himself And Nasrallah's Replacement,' Says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu; (Video) |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the country's forces have successfully targeted and eliminated potential successors to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed during precision strikes on the Lebanese capital on Beirut by Isreali Defence Forces.

In a video message released on Tuesday (local time), Netanyahu said, "We've degraded Hezbollah's capabilities. We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement, and the replacement of the replacement."

Addressing the people of Lebanon, Netanyahu urged them "to reclaim their country from the grip" of Hezbollah. "Lebanon was once known for its tolerance, for its beauty. Today, it's a place of chaos, a place of war," he stated.

Netanyahu attributed Lebanon's downfall to "a gang of tyrants and terrorists" and specifically highlighted Iran's assistance Hezbollah.

"Iran finances and arms Hezbollah to serve Iran's interests at Lebanon's expense. Hezbollah has turned Lebanon into a stockpile of ammunition and weapons and a forward Iranian military base. Just one day after the October 7 massacre a year ago, Hezbollah joined the war against Israel. It launched an unprovoked attack on our cities and on our citizens. It has since fired over 8,000 missiles at Israel killing civilians without distinctions, Jews, Christians, Muslims and Druze."

"Israel has decided to put an end to this. We've decided to do whatever is necessary to return our people safely to their homes. Israel has a right to defend itself. Israel also has a right to win. And Israel will win," he added.

'Hezbollah Doesn't Care If Lebanon Is Dragged Into A Wider War': Netanyahu

Further, the Israeli Prime Minister emphasised that the Lebanese people stand at a critical crossroad. "Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it's been for many, many years. Now you, the Lebanese people, you stand at a significant crossroads. It is your choice. You can now take back your country. You can return it to a path of peace and prosperity. If you don't, Hezbollah will continue to try to fight Israel from densely populated areas at your expense. It doesn't care if Lebanon is dragged into a wider war," he urged.

Netanyahu questioned the value of continued conflict, asking Lebanese parents, "Is it worth it?" He emphasised the potential for a better future, restoring Lebanon to its former tranquillity.

"You deserve a Lebanon that is different. One country, one flag, one people. Don't let these terrorists destroy your future any more than they've already done. Stand up and take your country back," Netanyahu said.

He concluded by encouraging the Lebanese people to seize the opportunity "to secure their children's future and to free their country" from Hezbollah's control.

About Oct 7 Hamas Attack

Last year, on October 7 Hamas launched a massive terror attack against Israel killing over 1200 people and holding over 250 as hostages, out of whom around 100 are still in captivity.

In response, Israel launched a strong counter-offensive, targeting Hamas units in the Gaza Strip. However, the mounting civilian toll has raised concerns over the humanitarian situation in the region. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to the Gaza health ministry.