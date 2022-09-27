'We could not agree more': US reiterates PM Modi's 'no time for war' Ukraine conflict | Twitter/@HannaLiubakova

Emphasising what PM Modi said about on Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that they could not agree more when PM Modi said that this is not an era, the time for war.

"I really want to emphasize on what PM Modi said, I think he captured, as well as anyone I have heard, fundamentally what this moment is about as he said, this is not an era, the time for war and we could not agree more," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was quoted as saying by ANI.

US for Pakistan developing 'responsible relationship' with India: Blinken

The US emphasised with Pakistan the importance of having a "responsible relationship" with India, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said while Washington faces New Delhi's criticism of its proposal to give Pakistan F-16 spares and services worth $450 million.

"We talked about the importance of managing a responsible relationship with India," Blinken said in Washington on Monday.

After talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he made the remark at an event commemorating 75 years of relations between the two countries that have ranged from Islamabad joining two military pacts, CENTO and SEATO to betraying Washington by harbouring Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden who waged war on the US.