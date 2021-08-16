 "
Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:32 PM IST

Watch Video: Three Afghan men fall off plane while clinging to aircraft's wheel in Kabul, die

FPJ Web Desk

Three young men have reportedly fallen mid-air from a plane leaving Kabul after allegedly losing grip of the exterior of the aircraft, alarming footage appears to show.

Dozens of people desperate to flee Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken over control scrambled to jump on to flights leaving Kabul. After chaos erupted at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, all civilian flights were suspended.

"The video shows a flight from Kabul airport where two people are thrown from a plane into the people's homes," the agency said alongside the 11-second clip.

Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly in the tires of an airplane fell on top of people's houses. One of the locals confirmed this and said that the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise, the agency said.

According to the agency, the young men fell on the ground near Khairkahana area of Kabul. Locals came for help and collected the dead bodies.

It came amid harrowing scenes at the airport in Kabul, where hundreds of Afghans had gathered on the tarmac in a desperate bid to board flights out of the country and escape Taliban rule.

One video showed a crowd running alongside a taxiing US military plane with several people clinging to its wheels.

Earlier, at least five people lost their lives during a desperate attempt to leave Kabul as Taliban gained power over the capital late on Sunday. Hamid Karzai International Airport saw scenes of chaos as flights remained suspended and hundreds of Afghans flocked the airport to fly out of the country from the stringent Islamist regime of the Taliban.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:32 PM IST

