Watch video: Shooting at Russia's Perm State Univ kills 8, Indian embassy condoles incident

Moscow: At least eight people were confirmed dead, with several others injured after a gunman opened fire in one of the buildings of Russia's Perm State University, authorities said, adding that the perpetrator is a student and has been apprehended.

"Eight people have died as a result, several more have been injured," the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS New Agency.

The Committee added that the suspect sustained injuries as he tried to resist being apprehended.

A criminal case has been launched against the suspect on the count of murder of two or more people.

"A student opened fire on the territory of one of the buildings of the Perm State University. The information on the dead and injured is being specified. The suspect's identity has been established. He is detained," TASS News Agency quoted Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee, as saying.

A law enforcement agency source told TASS that during the shooting some students locked themselves in universities auditoriums to hide from the attacker, while others jumped out of the windows.

The source added that the perpetrator was armed with 'traumatic' non-lethal weapon. The Perm State University, one of the oldest in the Urals, is located around 1,300 km east of the capital, Moscow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Charanjit Singh Channi sworn in as 16th Punjab Chief Minister - Here is all you need to know

Advertisement

The Indian Embassy in Russia on Monday expressed shock over the shooting incident, which took place at the university in the Russian city of Perm.

The embassy expressed deep condolences for the loss of lives in the shooting. "Shocked at horrific attack at Perm State University in Russia; our deep condolences for the loss of life and best wishes for early recovery of those injured," the Indian Embassy in Russia tweeted.

The embassy informed that it is in touch with local authorities and representatives of Indian students. "All Indian students at Perm State Medical University are safe," the embassy said in a subsequent tweet.

(with inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:40 PM IST