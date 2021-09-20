IPL 2021: CSK beat MI by 20 runs in first match of UAE leg, Gaikwad shines with 88

Mumbai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pulled off a stunner against Mumbai Indians on Sunday after the men in blue failed to chase 157 in 20 overs in the first match of the IPL 2021 of UAE leg. Mumbai Indians could only manage to reach 136 for 8 in 20 overs and lost the game by 20 runs.

MI captain and opener Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game due to a knee injury which surely cost the team.

The CSK struggled and failed to put a good partnership at the beginning of the 1st innings after four wickets were down in just 24 runs, however, youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad remained on the pitch till the end pushing his team to a respectable total of 156 in 20 overs with an unbeaten 88 runs off just 58 balls with 4 sixes and 9 fours. He silently reached 51 of 41 balls getting support from the middle over batsmen and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.

Mumbai Indians looked energetic as they came down to chase a par score of 159 and that does not seem a huge number for the defending champions, unfortunately, things did not go as planned and MI started to lose wickets before they could settle.

Indian seamer for CSK Deepak Chahar showed its magic with the new ball knocking down the two MI openers Quinton de Kock (17) and Anmolpreet Singh (16). A lot was expected from the West Indian hard hitter and in-game captain Kieron Pollard given his previous performances in these kinds of games, but he too was knocked down by Josh Hazlewood scoring just 15 of 14 balls. Saurabh Tiwary scored a 50 but never managed to get any support from his teammates to rescue his team.

Then comes Bravo, the West Indian seamer performed as it was expected in the middle and ending overs with the ball. Keeping the economy rate just as 6, he gave 24 runs in the four overs and took 3 crucial wickets.

With this win, CSK moved at the top of the points table with 12 points and a better Net Run Rate then Delhi Capitals.

Brief Scores: CSK (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88, Ravindra Jadeja 26; Adam Milne 2-21 Jasprit Bumrah 2-33) Vs MI (Saurabh Tiwary 50 Quinton de Kock 17; Dwayne Bravo 3-25, Deepak Chahar 2-19).

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Banglore tomorrow in the 2nd match of the IPL 2021 of the UAE leg, the match will be played at Abu Dhabi cricket stadium.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:14 AM IST