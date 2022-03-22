Watch video: NASA confirms 5,000 planets, still counting for more

With the discovery of 65 new planets, NASA recently confirmed the presence of over 5000 such planetary bodies. Such being remarked as exoplanets, seem to make presence around stars beyond our solar system.

"The archive records exoplanet discoveries that appear in peer-reviewed scientific papers, and that have been confirmed using multiple detection methods or by analytical techniques," NASA was quoted in reports.

The 5000 exoplanets discovered till day happen to be of varied ranges over composition and characteristics. It includes small, rocky worlds like Earth, gas giants many times larger than Jupiter, and hot-Jupiters in scorchingly close orbits around their stars. There are “super-Earths,” which are possible rocky worlds bigger than our own, and “mini-Neptunes,” smaller versions of our system’s Neptune.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's main mirror is now fully aligned, the agency officials have said. Webb took an image, which also shows galaxies and stars in the background. At the beginning of the alignment process in January, the telescope was delivering 18 individual images of the star, HD 84406, described by scientists as a very "boring star" in our Milky Way galaxy, Space.com reported.

Webb is the world's premier space science observatory and once fully operational, will help solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international programme led by NASA with its partners at ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:33 AM IST