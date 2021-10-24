e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:55 PM IST

Watch video: Massive gas explosion in China's Dalian kills two, injures seven

PTI
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/@jens_johnsson

Two people were killed and seven others injured in a gas explosion at a residential building in the Chinese port city of Dalian on Sunday.

A huge fire that broke out after the explosion has been extinguished and the wounded were admitted to the hospital, state-run CGTN-TV reported The cause of the accident is being investigated.

This is the second such explosion in a week.

On October 21, four people were killed and 47 others injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Shenyang, the capital of north-eastern China's Liaoning province.

Video footage shared online shows the massive destruction of a three-story building, with debris littered across the area and nearby buildings affected. Cars parked near the restaurant were also damaged.

