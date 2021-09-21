Watch Video: Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano engulfs roads, houses

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.

In a video that went viral on social media, the lava can be seen gushing onto the roads, houses and swimming pool of one of the houses on the island.

A new stream of lava erupted from the volcano late on Monday, prompting the evacuation of residents in the town of El Paso, the regional emergency agency wrote on Twitter.

The eruption has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed around 100 houses.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez flew to La Palma on Sunday to oversee rescue efforts.



No casualties have so far been reported. There were mandatory evacuation orders for four villages, including El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane, and temporary shelters were set up.



The volcano last erupted 50 years ago.

The prime minister delayed his departure for the UN General Assembly in New York to meet the Canary Islands' president to discuss the emergency services' response to the eruption.

La Palma had been on high alert after more than 22,000 tremors were recorded in one week around the volcano.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:35 PM IST