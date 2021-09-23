Watch video: 'Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world', says PM Modi on warm welcome in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from a large number of Indian-Americans after he landed in the United States on Thursday. He commended the Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world after he received a warm welcome from the community.

PM Modi was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

PM Modi who was welcomed at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington by members of the Indian American community took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," tweeted PM Modi.

He also posted several pictures where he was seen shaking hands and waving to people who had turned up to greet him.

Amid light showers, members of the Indian American community who gathered at the air force base chanted PM Modi's name and waved the Indian flag.

One of the signature events of the Prime Minister's overseas visit has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings.

However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the Prime Minister is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

PM Modi has been popular among Indian Americans, who constitute more than 1.2 percent of the country's population.

This is PM Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. PM Modi arrived in Washington DC for his visit to the United States of America at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, according to the external affairs ministry.

Upon his arrival in Washington, he was received by US department of state officials including TH Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

During his visit, he will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad leaders Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24 and this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 08:56 AM IST