Watch Video: Fight breaks out in Honduran Congress after new President Xiomara Castro's inauguration

Lawmakers in the Honduran Congress on turned violent and showed their dispute openly in the premises and started fighting, reported India Today

When 20 rebel members proposed Jorge Calix, as provisional congress president, Legislators from leftist Libre party started protesting.

#Honduras 🇭🇳: chaos in Honduran congress today. 20 congressmen have defected from Libre, the party of president-elect Xiomara Castro, to join the National Party.



This would mean the former-ruling NP retains a majority in Congress, partly maintaining their rule over the country pic.twitter.com/p8SrNfWf1m — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 21, 2022

Castro's party members didn't accept Xiomara Castro, to join the National Party. As after his joining the former-ruling NP retained a majority in Congress, and their government will continue in the country. They laos claimed that this violated a pact with Libre's coalition partner.

Fighters started calling him "traitors" and "Xiomara!". Libre legislators also tried entering towards way to the podium when Calix was being sworn in. They started punching and pushing him.

It was the first sitting of the 128-member Congress since elections in last November.

After the meeting on Friday, the president-elect expelled the 20 members from the party.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 06:38 PM IST