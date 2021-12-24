Watch Video: 32 dead after fire breaks out on ferry in Bangladesh's Jhalokati

Dhaka: As many as 32 people died on Friday after a ferry boat, carrying 500 on-board, caught fire in Jhalokati district of Bangladesh, about 200 kilometers south of the capital Dhaka.

The incident took place on passenger launch on the Sugandha River near Gabkhan in Jhalokati district early on Friday.

The fire also left over 200 others with burn injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

According to local reports, police and Fire Service personnel said the blaze broke out when the Barguna-bound vessel “MV Avizan” reached the Dapdapia area around 3am.

The launch then went to the Diakul area of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila and dropped anchor on the river bank.

Being informed, the local Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after toiling for two hours. Police and district administration officials also helped in the rescue and recovery operation.

Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr Amir Hossain told local media that those with critical injuries were given first aid and sent to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

