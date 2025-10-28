 WATCH: US Air Force Plane Flies Into Hurricane Melissa; Video Captures Rare 'Stadium Effect' Inside World's Strongest Storm
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWATCH: US Air Force Plane Flies Into Hurricane Melissa; Video Captures Rare 'Stadium Effect' Inside World's Strongest Storm

WATCH: US Air Force Plane Flies Into Hurricane Melissa; Video Captures Rare 'Stadium Effect' Inside World's Strongest Storm

The operation, conducted by the unit known as the “Hurricane Hunters”, was carried out to collect meteorological data for the US National Hurricane Center.

AditiUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: US Air Force Plane Flies Into Hurricane Melissa; Video Captures Rare 'Stadium Effect' Inside World's Strongest Storm | X

Jamaica: A United States Air Force reconnaissance aircraft flew into the centre of Hurricane Melissa, capturing striking video footage from inside the eye of the world’s strongest storm of 2025.

The operation, conducted by the unit known as the “Hurricane Hunters”, was carried out to collect meteorological data for the US National Hurricane Center.

Eye of the storm captured on camera

The aircraft entered the eye of Hurricane Melissa from the southeast shortly after sunrise. In one of the videos, shared on X, light can be seen breaking over the far side of the storm’s eye wall as the plane crosses into a zone of still air surrounded by dense clouds.

FPJ Shorts
Air India Marathi Row: 'Mumbai Meri Jaan Hai..Jai Maharashtra!', Influencer Mahi Khan Apologises After MNS Threat - VIDEO
Air India Marathi Row: 'Mumbai Meri Jaan Hai..Jai Maharashtra!', Influencer Mahi Khan Apologises After MNS Threat - VIDEO
Hindustan Aeronautics Signs MoU With Russia’s Aircraft Corporation For Production Of SJ-100 Civil Commuter Aircraft
Hindustan Aeronautics Signs MoU With Russia’s Aircraft Corporation For Production Of SJ-100 Civil Commuter Aircraft
Non-BS IV Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category
Non-BS IV Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video

Have a look at the now-viral video here:

Inside, the footage revealed the “stadium effect”, a phenomenon in which the walls of the hurricane curve outward with height, resembling the tiers of a sports arena when viewed from above. The crew also recorded two more videos showing the structure of the storm before it approached land, highlighting the calm at its centre and the intensity building around it.

At the time of the mission, Melissa was a Category 5 system moving towards Jamaica. The National Hurricane Center reported it as the most powerful storm ever recorded to make landfall on the island since official records began in 1851.

Jamaica prepares for severe impact

Jamaica was expected to face extreme conditions as the hurricane approached on Tuesday. Forecasts predicted storm surges of up to 13 feet along the coast near Kingston, threatening the capital’s key infrastructure, including its international airport and power plants.

By Monday night, more than 50,000 electricity customers were without power. Local authorities reported landslides, fallen trees and downed power lines across several parishes.

Neighbouring countries were already facing casualties linked to the storm’s outer bands. Three deaths were confirmed in Haiti, and another person was killed in the Dominican Republic, where one individual remained missing.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, “I have been on my knees in prayer,” as emergency services prepared for the storm’s arrival.

According to historical data, no Category 4 or higher hurricane has made landfall in Jamaica for 174 years. Previous powerful storms such as Gilbert in 1988, Ivan in 2004 and Beryl in 2024 passed nearby but did not make direct landfall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President Donald Trump Meets Japan's First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, In Tokyo; 2...

US President Donald Trump Meets Japan's First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, In Tokyo; 2...

WATCH: US Air Force Plane Flies Into Hurricane Melissa; Video Captures Rare 'Stadium Effect' Inside...

WATCH: US Air Force Plane Flies Into Hurricane Melissa; Video Captures Rare 'Stadium Effect' Inside...

UN-Designated Terrorist Hafiz Saeed's Close Aide Arrives In Bangladesh, Visits Areas Close To Indian...

UN-Designated Terrorist Hafiz Saeed's Close Aide Arrives In Bangladesh, Visits Areas Close To Indian...

Kuala Lumpur Declaration Adopted At 20th East Asia Summit, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Stability

Kuala Lumpur Declaration Adopted At 20th East Asia Summit, Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Stability

King Charles Heckled By Protester Outside Lichfield Cathedral Over Prince Andrew's Alleged Links...

King Charles Heckled By Protester Outside Lichfield Cathedral Over Prince Andrew's Alleged Links...