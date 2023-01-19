WATCH: UK PM Rishi Sunak slams Pakistan-origin British MP for raising issue of BBC documentary against PM Modi

New UK PM Rishi Sunak promises Britain a hopeful future: 'I will do everything I can...' | PTI

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday snubbed Pakistan-origin British MP Imran Hussain for bringing up the issue of a controversial BBC docuseries against Indian PM Narendra Modi in the House.

The first episode of the two-part series aired on Tuesday, and the second part is due to be broadcast next week on January 24.

"Last night the BBC revealed... the foreign office knew the extent of Narendra Modi's involvement in the Gujarat massacre that paved the way for the persecution of Muslims and other minorities we see in India today.

"With senior diplomats reporting that the massacre could not have taken place without a climate of impunity created by Modi and that he was, in the FCO's own words, 'directly responsible' of this violence.

"Given that hundreds were brutally killed and families across India and the world, including here in the UK, are still without justice. Does the Prime Minister agree with his diplomats in the foreign office that Modi was directly responsible and just what more does the foreign office know of his involvement in this grave act of ethnic cleansing?" Hussain asked the PM.

'I Don't Agree With the Characterization'

Sunak then got up and made his stance very clear on the matter.

"Mr Speaker the UK government's position on this has been clear, longstanding and it hasn't changed. Of course we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I'm not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honourable gentleman has presented," Sunak replied.

MEA Slams BBC documentary

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also slammed the BBC documentary on Thursday.

"If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency & individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise &the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," MEA spokesperson Bagchi said.

""The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," he added.

