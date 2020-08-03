Watch: SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

Washington D.C.: SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts made splashdown in Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (local time).
"Thanks for flying @SpaceX." Current Location: Planet Earth. A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica," NASA said in a tweet.
"Scorch marks are seen on the outside of the @SpaceX Dragon Endeavour as we prepare to open the hatch. #LaunchAmerica," the Agency said in another tweet.
The Crew Dragon opened its hatch and the astronauts who had spent more than 60 days in space were brought out of the spacecraft.
"To anybody who has touched Endeavour, you should take a moment to just cherish this day." Touching words from @Astro_Doug as @AstroBehnken is safely brought out of the spacecraft. #LaunchAmerica," NASA said in a tweet.
US President Donald Trump tweeted his welcome: "Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two-month mission. Thank you to all!"
The last water landing by NASA took place in July 1975.
The astronauts were examined by medical staff before being flown to shore in a helicopter.
Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon May 31 following a launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30.
The SpaceX mission could be the first step towards more people going to space as early as September.
