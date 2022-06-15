WATCH: Russian President Putin struggles to stand; Fresh concerns about his unstable health

Vladimir Putin seen shaking and struggling to stand during an awards ceremony. | AP

Amid the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war, a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken over the internet where he was seen shaking and struggling to stand during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin. The video has fueled fresh concerns about his unstable health.

In the viral video, one can see the 69-year-old appearing unstable as he sways back and forth after awarding filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov, the State Prize of the Russian Federation on Sunday.

The alarming footage has sparked fresh rumours about the President's ill health. Several reports also suggested that Putin carries a suitcase filled with his waste when he travels outside Moscow to hide possible health problems.

Rebekah Koffler, President of Doctrine and Strategy Consulting and ex-DIA Intelligence Officer told Fox News Digital that, "Putin fears the possibility of any information about his health getting into the hands of foreign intelligence services."

Russian Foreign Minister denies reports of Putin's unstable health

It is significant to mention here that reports of Putin's purported ill-health surfaced ever since Russia invaded its neighbouring country and former Soviet nation, Ukraine in February 2022.

According to Fox News Digital, while making the announcement, Lavrov said, "You know, President Vladimir Putin appears in public every day. You can see him on the screens, read his speeches, and listen to his speeches. I don’t think sane people can discern any sort of symptom of disease in this man."