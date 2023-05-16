Watch: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry spotted running back into IHC amid fear of re-arrest despite bail approval |

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was spotted running towards Islamabad High Court (IHC) moments after coming out from the court on Tuesday in fear of getting arrested by the police.

The IHC had granted protection from arrest to the PTI leader, but the police were reportedly waiting outside the court to arrest him again.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Chaudhry was seen getting out of his car and making a run towards the court as onlookers watched him, although nobody (police) in the vicinity chased him down.

In another video two men dressed as advocates were seen holding Chaudhry by his hands and taking him out of the court premises. The PTI leader is out of breath and unable to talk while both the advocated and a man standing beside him explain it to the media how the police's actions are wrong and how they are standing outside to arrest Chaudhry.

Why was Fawad arrested?

He was taken into custody on May 10 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) after violent clashes rocked parts of Pakistan due to the arrest of ex-Pak PM Imran Khan. Chaudhry's arrest was declared 'illegal' by the court and he was made to sign an undertaking stating that he will not be violating section 144 and be taking part in the protests. Inspite of all this, the police tried to arrest him again. Arrest of two more senior PTI leaders (Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz) was declared illegal by the IHC.

Unrest in Pakistan

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest was not taken well by his supporters as violent clashes erupted in Pakistan after his arrest on May 9.

The former Pakistan cricket captain was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court by the Paramilitary force for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case.

Khan was granted bail by the IHC on May 12. As per the court order, Khan, will not face arrest till May 17.