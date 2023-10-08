WATCH: Palestine Supporters In Canada's Ontario Celebrate Hamas' Terrorist Attack Against Israel

In Mississauga of Canada's Ontario province, a group of young men in a truck was seen cheering in support of a Hamas terror attack in Israel while waving Palestinian flags . The men reportedly came out after the dark on Saturday to celebrate the Hamas attack against Israel.

Watch the video:

JUST NOW: Mississauga, Ontario after dark.



A truck of young men cheering in support of the Hamas terror attack in Israel waving Palestinian flags. pic.twitter.com/QoHINKWpKV — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 8, 2023

Earlier, supporters of Palestine were observed raising Palestinian flags at an overpass in Canada's Toronto, while also dropping a banner saying, "Honk Your Horns For Palestine".

NOW IN TORONTO: Supporters of Hamas raise Palestinian flags at an overpass during an ongoing terror attack that has seen 200 Israeli's dead from executions and bombings so far. pic.twitter.com/P2DyQ9ViPr — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 7, 2023

“A banner drop is happening today to honour and celebrate the resistance and continued solidarity with Palestinians living under occupation,” a notice posted on social media by Toronto4Palestine stated. “A few people wish to hand out sweets to celebrate the resistance and its next level accomplishments.”

Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies after Hamas attack

The conflict between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas escalated significantly today, resulting in hundreds of casualties on both sides. This surge in violence followed an attack on Israel, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to caution that they were entering into a prolonged and challenging war.

In the deadliest escalation of the conflict in decades, Hamas launched a massive barrage of rockets and initiated ground, air, and sea offensives. Israel's army reported over 300 Israeli casualties and 1,000 injuries. Gaza officials, on the other hand, stated that intense Israeli airstrikes in the coastal enclave had resulted in a Palestinian death toll of at least 400, with nearly 1,700 individuals wounded.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran in Lebanon, announced that it launched "large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles" on Israeli positions within a disputed border region. They stated that this assault was conducted as an act of "solidarity" with the attack initiated by Hamas.

Netanyahu vows to avenge Hamas attack

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to avenge what he described as a "dark day" in Israel's history.

"The IDF (army) is about to use all its force to destroy Hamas's capabilities. We'll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people," he said.

He cautioned Palestinians residing in proximity to Hamas installations in Gaza to evacuate immediately, as he promised to transform their hiding places into "rubble" in response to their unexpected attack. "I'm telling the people of Gaza: get out of there now, because we're about to act everywhere with all our force," Netanyahu said.