Watch: Pakistani Minister has a new pest control method - cooking locusts in biryani and eating them

When life gives you locusts, you should apparently be making Biryani with them. At least that’s what Pakistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Ismail Rahu suggested in a recent media briefing

Massive swarms of locusts have plagued Pakistan in recent days, and while they’re not covering the face of the ground and filling houses quite yet, it has become a major cause for concern for citizens.

Videos shared on social media show thousands of locusts swooping in frenzied formations and alighting on houses. According to a report in the state-owned Dawn, Rahu, at a media briefing sought to alleviate fears and reassure the people that steps were being taken to combat the problem. However, his pest control methods leave much to be desired.

In a now viral video he can be seen suggesting that people should simply cook the locusts in biryani and eat them. It doesn't end there. He has several other recipes if one is not enamoured with locust biryani.

You can make a barbecue...or a kadai dish...there are many options, he can be heard saying in the video.