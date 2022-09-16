WATCH: Dramatic videos of fire engulfing 42-storey building in China's Changsha city

Photo: Twitter Image

A major fire broke out in high-rise tower in China's central city Changsha on Friday, Chinese state media reported. The report further mentioned that the number of casualties in the incident is uncertain.

Changsha is the capital of Hunan province.

"Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

According to the state media reports, the 42-floor tower, which is over 200-metre tall is the state-owned telecommunications company 'China Telecom'.

Several videos have been released on social media which have gone viral. In the video, it can be seen that the high-rise tower is entirely on fire with thick cloud of smoke seen billowing from the building and debris on fire falling out from the building.

The fire has been put out, while the evacuation process is underway and no casualties have been reported so far, according to Hunan's fire department.

It added that 36 fire trucks and 280 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

This is a developing story.