WATCH I Russian missile blows up govt building in Ukraine's Kharkiv; President Zelenskyy calls it 'undisguised terror'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the Russian missile strike that hit a central square in the city of Kharkiv, calling it an act of "undisguised terror".

"Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget," the President said.

In a chilling attack in the heart of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Russian missiles blasted an official building, blowing it into pieces.

As a result of a cruise missile strike, at least ten people were killed, more than 20 were injured and ten people were rescued from the rubble, the State Emergency Service has said

"At least 10 people died, more than 20 injured, about 10 people were rescued from the rubble by rescuers and volunteers. Work is underway to clear the rubble. The staircase has been completely destroyed and partially the corridors on all floors," the service said in a statement posted on Tuesday in the telegram channel.

The video was shared by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar. "Russian missile hit freedom square, right in the centre of Kharkiv. More and more innocent civilian lives become victims of Russian barbaric actions," he wrote.

"Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles," the Tweet further mentioned.

Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again on Tuesday. The central square of Kharkiv was shelled by advancing Russian forces, who hit the building of the local administration.

Zelenskyy described Russian shelling of his country’s second city as a war crime and said defending the capital from Moscow’s army was a top priority, reports news agency AFP.

“The strike against Kharkiv is a war crime. This is state terrorism on the part of Russia,” Zelensky said in a video statement. On the sixth day of Russia’s invasion, “the defence of the capital today is the key priority for the state,” he added.

Kharkiv is the second-largest city and one of the most important cities of Ukraine after capital Kyiv has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.

"Kharkiv and Kyiv are now Russia's most important objectives. The terror aims to break us and break our resistance," Zelenskyy had said.

