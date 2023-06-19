WATCH: Hardeep Nijjar Supporters Raise Anti-India Slogans, Block Surrey Street To Protest Khalistani Leader's Killing

Supporters of Hardeep Singh Nijjar took to the streets of Surrey city of British Columbia province in Canada to protest against the killing of the Khalistani leader who was shot dead in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in the Punjabi-dominated area on Sunday.

Nijjar was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the president.

Protesters have blocked the 120th street in front of the Gurdwara after Nijjar was gunned down by two shooters. The shootout could be a result of internal gang war between two Khalistani groups, according to reports.

A section of the Sikh community raised anti-India slogans during their protests along with slogans in favour of Khalistan and Nijjar, who is a wanted terrorist in India.

"A roadblock has been set up in front of the Gurdwara in response to a tragic shooting incident resulting in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"The blockage is affecting both directions of 120th St in Surrey, specifically b/w 70th Ave & 72nd Ave. Meanwhile, members of the Sangat are peacefully chanting "Satnam Waheguru," a Sikh reporter tweeted.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Nijjar was one of the most-wanted terrorists in India for his alleged involvement in terror activities in the country.

In July last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to Nijjar's arrest in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Jalandhar in 2021.

The reward announcement came nearly three weeks after the NIA filed a charge sheet against him and three others in connection with the attack.

According to the NIA, Nijjar was also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice' in India.

