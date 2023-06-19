Who Is Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Khalistani Leader Shot Dead Inside Gurdwara In Canada |

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent figure associated with the Khalistani movement, was shot dead on Monday by two gunmen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia in Canada. Nijjar was the chief at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey and played a significant role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton.

Who is Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

- Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canada-based Khalistani leader was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

- He held the position of president at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, where he was killed today.

- He played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton.

- Nijjar was associated with the banned separatist organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which had faced requests from India for action against Nijjar.

- He was previously declared a 'wanted terrorist' by the Indian government.

- Nijjar also appeared on a list of 40 designated terrorists released by the government.

- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to Nijjar's arrest.

- He was accused of conspiring to assassinate a Hindu priest in Jalandhar, Punjab.

- He was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

- Nijjar had been evading authorities while residing in Canada, and the NIA had filed a chargesheet against him for his involvement in conspiring and carrying out terrorist acts against India.

Read Also Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead Inside Gurdwara In Canada