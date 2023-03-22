WATCH: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik confirms arriving in Oman as ‘state guest’ amid tight security | Twitter

The speculations around controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik reaching Oman has been confirmed by Naik himself on Wednesday through a video message.

Naik in a video confirmed he arrived the Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday morning, as a ‘State Guest’ on a public lecture tour on the eve of Ramzan. He will give two public talk on Thursday and Saturday respectively. The talks will be broadcasted live on his social media (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc) and other channels as well.

Naik is wanted in the investigations conducted against him and others by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that began in 2016-2017.

Watch video here:

