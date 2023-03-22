 WATCH: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik confirms arriving in Oman as ‘state guest’ amid tight security
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWATCH: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik confirms arriving in Oman as ‘state guest’ amid tight security

WATCH: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik confirms arriving in Oman as ‘state guest’ amid tight security

Naik is wanted in the investigations conducted against him and others by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that began in 2016-2017

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik confirms arriving in Oman as ‘state guest’ amid tight security | Twitter

The speculations around controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik reaching Oman has been confirmed by Naik himself on Wednesday through a video message.

Naik in a video confirmed he arrived the Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday morning, as a ‘State Guest’ on a public lecture tour on the eve of Ramzan. He will give two public talk on Thursday and Saturday respectively. The talks will be broadcasted live on his social media (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc) and other channels as well.

Naik is wanted in the investigations conducted against him and others by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that began in 2016-2017.

Watch video here:

Read Also
Fugitive Zakir Naik not invited to FIFA World Cup 2022 inauguration: Qatar tells India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik confirms arriving in Oman as ‘state guest’ amid tight...

WATCH: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik confirms arriving in Oman as ‘state guest’ amid tight...

WATCH: Fresh protests by Khalistanis outside Indian High Commission in London after India's...

WATCH: Fresh protests by Khalistanis outside Indian High Commission in London after India's...

Jack Daniels vs Bad Spaniels: US Supreme Court to hear case of rip off dog toy

Jack Daniels vs Bad Spaniels: US Supreme Court to hear case of rip off dog toy

Pride Month 2023: New York unveils 2023 theme for Pride and solidarity

Pride Month 2023: New York unveils 2023 theme for Pride and solidarity

Watch: LA's second largest school shuts down after teachers go on strike

Watch: LA's second largest school shuts down after teachers go on strike