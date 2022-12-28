WATCH: Afghanistan professor tears up his degrees on TV, says 'don't accept this education if my sister and mother can't study'

On live television, a professor from Kabul University tore up his degrees, declaring that he would not accept them if his "mother and sister couldn't go to school."
A now-viral TV programme footage features the professor holding out each of his degrees. Then, one by one, he rips them apart.
"Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan," writes Shabnam Nasimi, a former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees.
"From today I don't need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can't study, then I DON'T accept this education," she quoted the professor as saying.
Currently, Nasimi works as executive director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan, an organisation that seeks to increase awareness of and support for Afghanistan in the UK.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)