Watch: A bizarre experiment to catch fish with toothpaste and mentos goes viral

A peculiar video of an experiment with toothpaste, eggs, coke and mentos is doing rounds on the internet and Twitterati cannot keep calm after watching it.
Not knowing how to react, many Twitter users shared the video where fishermen are seen adding eggs, coke, toothpaste and mentos in a water hole by the river, attracting too many catfish so as to catch them. One of the users shared the video saying "I don’t know what anything means anymore"
Starting a trend, many commented they saw another video with the same techniques where the fisherman collected a bucket of fish. Apparently, the first video is just mocking the original video.
While some users called is a hoax, some couldn't stop laughing and loving the trick. Check out all the tweets and reactions here: