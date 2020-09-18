Wanderlust takes a strange turn: Qantas 7-hour 'flight to nowhere' sold out in just 10 minutes

Pandemic surely ruined our plans to go out on a trip. And looking at the current situation it seems that we aren't flying out for a vacation for quite some time now.

And each day, the thought of a nice vacation makes us want to pack our bags and leave. Well, its not just the vacation but also the experience that we miss. From waiting for the flight to take off, food, to looking out of the cabin window at the breath-taking view -- we all miss these little but fun moments.

Here's when Qanta's flight to nowhere comes into the picture. Qantas has now offered a sightseeing flight to nowhere. Well, wanderlust now takes a strange turn!

Now, these flights have become popular. And guess what? Qantas flight tickets were sold out in just 10 minutes. The seven-hour scenic flight will include low-level flybys of unique Australian destinations across Queensland, the Northern Territory, and New South Wales including the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru, Kata Tjuta, Byron Bay, and iconic Sydney Harbour.

The flight QF787 will depart from Sydney Domestic Airport (T3) on Saturday October 10.

The flight had 134 tickets on sale including business class, premium economy and economy.

Amid times when traveling only remains a dream, it seems that flight to nowhere has become a trend.

Earlier, EVA Air's Taiwan-based flight to nowhere took off of August 8. All Nipon Airways too operated a scenic flight in Japan in August. The airlines gave its 300 passengers onboard a Hawaiian resort experience in a span of one and a half hour.

Now, Singapore Airlines too is considering to operate similars flights from October.