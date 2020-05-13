Love in times of coronavirus: This US youth posed as a janitor to sneak into Germany to see his girlfriend

Well, these are tough times and communicating with your loved ones could be extremely difficult forget even meeting them. And surely we miss them and want to see them. While we are sure love birds can be a little extra and will do anything just to see each other, it is important that we maintain some distance amid times of corona.

We have one great example of how it is like to date in times of coronavirus.

This 20-year-old US national tried to sneak into Germany from US just to see his girlfriend but his plan failed miserably. You'd ask how can someone travel in these times and especially from the US. Well, Germany maintains air traffic connection with the US but Americans are generally not allowed to enter the country in such times. However, the German government has made an exception for German residents or family members of German nationals.

Apparently even after all the precautions he was able to board a flight from US to Germany.

He took a flight from US to Germany and disembarked at Frankfurt airport. After entering the airport, he posed as a janitor to get past the airport security checkpoint. He even put on a vest and grabbed a couple trash bags and headed towards the checkpoint pretending that he was enetering the premises to throw out the thrash. But to his bad luck, a watchful employee noticed that the man has no security ID on him and he could not even speak German.

She then immediately informed the police who detained the young boy. Following this, the police questioned him. He admitted that he had planned to meet his girlfriend who lives in Germany.