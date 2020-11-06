Vladimir Putin to step down as Russian President in January amid fears he has Parkinson's disease: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin will quit in January amid fears he has Parkinson's disease, Moscow sources have claimed.

As per the report by The Sun, his former gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva is urging him to release his grip on power.

The recent footage in which Putin has been seen constantly moving his leg from here to there and according to experts at The Sun, he looked like he was in pain. In the video, he was seen holding a cup in hand and experts say it contained drugs.

Amidst the discussion over the video, Moscow political scientist Professor Valery Solovei suggested that Putin may have symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Now the speculation over Putin’s resignation intensified as unexpected legislation was being rushed through to ensure that Putin could be made a senator-for-life. This new bill was introduced by Putin himself. As per the new bill, Putin will get the legal impunity until he is alive and he will continue to get all the facilities of the state.

Putin has been ruling the country for the last 20 years. He served as President of Russia since 2012, previously holding the position from 1999 until 2008. He was also the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

What is Parkinson's disease?

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination. Parkinson's symptoms usually begin gradually and get worse over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.