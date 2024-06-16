Viral VIDEO: Mastermind Of Reasi Terror Attack Neutralised In Pakistan, Claims YouTuber |

Pakistan: In a groundbreaking development, the mastermind behind the Reasi terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly neutralized in Pakistan by 'unknown men,' according to claims made by Pakistani media and YouTubers. A video circulating online shows two men making explosive statements about the elimination of the mastermind responsible for the horrifying attack that claimed nine lives and injured over 40 people.

The mastermind of #ReasiTerrorAttack has been neutralized in Pakistan by 'unknown men, claims Pak media and YouTubers.#AllEyesOnReasipic.twitter.com/SnmZb81vKH — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 15, 2024

Video Shows Explosive Claims

The 16-second clip features a man in a white shirt, holding a microphone, possibly recording a video for his YouTube channel. He discusses the recent terror attacks in J&K's Reasi and mentions reports that the mastermind has been neutralised by unknown individuals in Pakistan.

Targeted Killings On Rise In Pakistan

Recently, targeted attacks in Pakistan have increased. Notably, Indian national Sarabjit Singh's killer, Pakistani underworld don Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lahore on April 14. The unknown men targeted Tamba, who was accused of murdering Sarabjit Singh inside a Pakistani jail by strangulation with polythene.

These incidents involve underworld dons and terrorists seeking refuge in Pakistan being mysteriously murdered. Pakistan has blamed India for these deaths, but India has denied any involvement in these extraterritorial killings.

50 Detained In Connection With Reasi Terror Attack

Meanwhile, around 50 people have been detained in connection with the recent terrorist attack on a pilgrims' bus in the Kanda area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, according to officials on Thursday. The attack, which occurred on June 9, involved terrorists opening fire on a bus, causing it to fall into a gorge, resulting in nine deaths and over 40 injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, stated that 50 individuals were detained following an intensive investigation led by the Kanda Area Police Station. "Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those potentially involved in orchestrating the attack," she said. The search operations have been extended to the remote areas of Arnas and Mahore to uncover more evidence and apprehend any terrorists in hiding.

SSP Reasi urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities immediately. "Law enforcement agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the area," she affirmed.

The Jammu and Kashmir region has witnessed a surge in violence with three major attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack. The Reasi incident on June 9 resulted in the deaths of at least nine pilgrims, including a child, and injuries to 42 others.