Vietnam: Bombay Bites HCM Owner Urges Calm, Says Matter Resolved After Viral Restaurant Altercation | X

Ho Chi Minh City: The owner of Bombay Bites HCM, an Indian restaurant in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, has appealed to the public to stop targeting the family involved in a recent altercation at the restaurant, saying the issue has been resolved after an apology from the family.

In a statement posted on Instagram, restaurant owner Aishwarya Khanna Singh said the family had already apologised for the incident and that both sides had settled the matter privately. She also expressed concern over the threats allegedly being directed at the family, including a nine-year-old child.

"Regarding yesterday's incident, the family has already apologized, and we have resolved the matter between ourselves," Singh wrote. "Unfortunately, they are now receiving threats, including a 9-year-old child, which is deeply concerning."

She urged people not to escalate the situation further, adding that the mistakes had been acknowledged and the matter had been settled.

"I sincerely request everyone not to escalate the situation any further. Mistakes have been acknowledged, and the matter has been settled. Let's choose kindness and compassion and allow everyone to move forward peacefully," the post read.

The statement comes a day after the restaurant accused an Indian family of vandalising its premises and threatening employees following an argument over the alleged behaviour of their child.

The incident took place at Bombay Bites HCM in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1. The confrontation allegedly began after staff politely requested that the parents stop their child from throwing tissues around the dining area. The restaurant claimed the situation escalated, leading to an altercation.

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CCTV footage shared by the restaurant showed the child throwing tissues across the restaurant, while the father was seen throwing items from the table onto the floor and pushing a staff member. The footage also appeared to show the child's mother attempting to calm the situation.