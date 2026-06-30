Caught On Camera: Indian Family Vandalises Restaurant, Pushes Staff In Vietnam After They Object To Child's Misbehaviour

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An Indian restaurant in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has accused an Indian family of vandalising its premises and threatening employees after staff intervened over the alleged misbehaviour of their child.

The incident reportedly occurred at Bombay Bites HCM, a well-known Indian restaurant in the city's District 1 tourist hub. In a post shared on Instagram, the restaurant claimed the confrontation began after its staff politely asked the parents to stop their child from throwing tissues around the dining area, following which the situation allegedly escalated.

CCTV footage from the restaurant shared by the restaurant shows the child throwing tissues and his father throwing items from the table to the ground. The man can also be seen pushing a staff member at the eatery. However, his wife can be seen trying to pacify him.

"Let us be very clear: A restaurant is not a playground. Our staff are not targets for anger or entitlement. And influence does not place anyone above basic manners. Civic sense means teaching children accountability, respecting public property, and understanding that rules exist so everyone can enjoy the space safely and comfortably. When these values are ignored, it affects workers, other guests, and the business as a whole," Aishwarya Khanna Singh, the restaurant's owner, wrote on Instagram.

She further said the restaurant welcomes guests from all backgrounds but maintains that respectful behaviour is expected from everyone. It added that damage to property, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of staff would not be tolerated. "Hospitality is our job. Basic decency is everyone's responsibility," the statement added.

Family's version unavailable

The family's version of the incident was not available publicly till the time of publishing the article, and the allegations made by the restaurant have not been independently verified.

Although the identity of the family members are not out in public, users on Instagram suspect him to be Delhi resident Sumit Sehgal.