Caught On Camera: Bengaluru Labourer Electrocuted While Laying Lighting Near Trinity Metro Station; Dies Later |

Bengaluru: A labourer died after suffering an electric shock while carrying out lighting-related work near Bengaluru’s Trinity Metro Station on Friday afternoon. A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing the exact moment the worker collapsed after allegedly getting electrocuted.

Week full of bad news from Bengaluru Metro. After two disruptions, now a labourer carrying out lighting related work for BMRCL was electrocuted & died. He was engaged in earth pit excavation work near the trinity metro station. pic.twitter.com/rATGnp2P1Y — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) June 27, 2026

Viral Video Shows Labourer Being Electrocuted

In the viral footage, the labourer can be seen working on the divider railing, apparently laying lighting fixtures as vehicles pass by on the busy road. Moments later, he suddenly falls to the ground after reportedly coming in contact with an electric source.

According to an NDTV report citing the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident took place at around 3:52 pm near Pillar No. 153 during earth pit excavation work being carried out by contractor M/s M R Electricals as part of a pillar lighting project.

Officials said the labourer accidentally came into contact with an electric source during the excavation process. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

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BMRCL, in an official statement, said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined and that a detailed investigation has been initiated by the concerned authorities. The tragic incident has sparked concern over safety standards and precautions being followed at infrastructure project sites in the city.

Bengaluru's Purple Metro Line Facing Constant Issues

The accident comes amid a week of operational disruptions for Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line. Earlier this week, metro services were affected twice due to technical issues at Cubbon Park Metro Station.

On Tuesday, a train malfunction led BMRCL to temporarily suspend through services, forcing trains to operate only between Challaghatta-Magadi Road and MG Road-Whitefield, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

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On Thursday, another disruption occurred after a passenger’s chain reportedly got stuck in a train door at the same station, preventing it from closing properly. As a safety measure, passengers were deboarded, and the process delayed at least five subsequent metro services before normal operations resumed.