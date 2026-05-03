Man Electrocuted To Death While Pushing Scooter In Rain Near Commercial Street In Bengaluru | Video

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In a country where daily life is already fraught with challenges, even the most ordinary acts can turn fatal. A tragic incident occurred on April 29 at around 6 in the evening near Commercial Street in Bengaluru, where a young man was electrocuted to death while pushing his scooter in the rain. The incident was captured on CCTV.

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The incident took place in one of the city's busiest shopping hubs, raising concerns about civic safety and accountability. In the clip, which is doing the rounds on the internet, a man is seen pushing his scooter in the rain. It is likely that the vehicle had stopped working in the middle of the road, leading him to push it. His wife was also helping him.

As they were about to take a left turn, unbeknownst to them, the man came in contact with a live wire dangling from an electric pole. He is seen touching the wire unknowingly and collapsing to the ground. What should have been a routine moment quickly turned into a horrifying tragedy.

Passersby tried to help him but could not, as they did not have the necessary equipment to rescue him. They maintained their distance, as touching him directly could have electrocuted them as well.