 Delhi Fire Tragedy: 9 People Killed As Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Building In Vivek Vihar | Videos Surface
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Delhi Fire Tragedy: 9 People Killed As Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Building In Vivek Vihar | Videos Surface

A fire broke out early Sunday in a four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, killing at least nine people, police said. Fire tenders responded around 4 am and brought the blaze under control. Several residents were rescued, while search operations continue for those feared trapped. An AC blast is suspected as the cause.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Delhi Fire Tragedy: 9 People Killed As Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Building In Vivek Vihar | Videos Surface | IANS

New Delhi: A fire broke out early Sunday morning in a four-storey residential building in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara in Delhi. As per the Delhi Police, at least nine people have died in the incident.

According to officials, fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call around 4 am and managed to bring the blaze under control. Rescue and search operations are still ongoing to trace any remaining victims feared trapped inside the building.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Shahdara District, Rajendra Prasad Meena, said, "Fire broke out in a house in a four-story building in Vivek Vihar, with casualties on the second floor. So far, 3-4 bodies have been found, and the search for the remaining remains is ongoing. We're still searching. We'll let you know once the search is complete."

He further added, "Early in the morning, we got a call about a fire. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. 3-4 bodies have been recovered from here. We're still searching. We got the call at around 4 AM."

A local resident, Rohit, said the fire may have been triggered by an AC blast and noted that several people were rescued, though some remain missing. "A blast in the AC triggered the fire... Around 12-15 were rescued. However, 4-5 people are still missing. The fire started at around 03:13 am... Fire tenders arrived at around 3:35 am... Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire," he said.

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Another resident, Charanjit Singh, highlighted the scale of the rescue operation, stating that multiple fire tenders were deployed and several people were evacuated. "More than 10 vehicles (fire tenders) arrived. The fire brigade rescued around 20 people through the balcony... but I think some people from the backside flats were still able to come outside... I think 1 or 2 families are still under the building," Singh told ANI.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue their search and rescue efforts.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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