Bihar Politics: 'Minorities Are Safe Under New NDA Rule,' Says Dy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Hits Out At Opposition | VIDEO

JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary said minorities would remain secure under the NDA government in Bihar | X - @VijayKChy

Patna, May 2: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Saturday asserted that minorities were safe under the new NDA rule too.

Replying to a query on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary declining to wear a skull cap offered by a Muslim worker during a public programme in Patna around a fortnight ago, Choudhary, while addressing a press conference, asserted that wearing a cap could not be a yardstick of development for a government.

“If you measure the performance of a government whether a government representative wears a cap, bring 4-5 caps, and I will wear them,” he remarked.

अपराध एवं भ्रष्टाचार के साथ सांप्रदायिकता के मामले में भी नीतीश कुमार जी की जीरो-टॉलरेन्स वाली नीति जारी रहेगी।

विपक्ष तो सिर्फ गफलत और फरेब की सियासत करके अल्पसंख्यकों का भावनात्मक शोषण करता रहा है।

इसलिए, जैसे माननीय नीतीश कुमार जी के कार्यकाल में अल्पसंख्यक सुरक्षित रहते थे,… pic.twitter.com/68pY5VXvUi — Vijay Kumar Choudhary (@VijayKChy) May 2, 2026

आज जद(यू) प्रदेश कार्यालय में आयोजित प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हमने स्पष्ट कहा कि माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री सम्राट चौधरी जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार, हमारे सर्वमान्य नेता माननीय श्री नीतीश कुमार जी द्वारा निर्धारित सुशासन के मार्ग पर दृढ़ता से आगे बढ़ रही है।

क्राइम, करप्शन और कम्यूनलिज्म… pic.twitter.com/oOohznwLZI — Vijay Kumar Choudhary (@VijayKChy) May 2, 2026

JD(U) backs NDA government

The JD(U) leader said that Nitish Kumar's zero-tolerance policy would continue even in cases of communalism along with crime and corruption and claimed that the opposition had only continued to exploit the emotions of minorities through the politics of confusion and deception.

“Just as minorities remained safe during the tenure of Nitish Kumar Ji, they will remain safe even under the rule of Samrat Choudhary Ji. The minorities of the state should remain at ease and have faith in the NDA government,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the opposition had consistently engaged in misleading propaganda, thereby fostering an atmosphere of fear.

Claims on CAA rejected

Regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the misconception was spread that citizenship would be revoked—a claim that proved entirely unfounded, he added.

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He said that baseless assertions were made concerning Waqf properties similarly, all of which were subsequently proven to be completely false. He challenged the opposition to clarify exactly how many people's citizenship had been adversely affected under the CAA, and how many eligible individuals' names had been removed from the list under the SIR. The minority community has now become aware and is recognising the truth, he added.