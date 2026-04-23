'JD (U) Supported BJP For CM Post In Reciprocal Gesture': Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary | X

Patna: Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday asserted that the party allowed BJP to take CM post after Nitish Kumar stepped down in a gesture to repay the alliance partner's past support.

Chaudhary’s remark is seen as JD (U)`s bid to clear the air over recent political transition with BJP leader Samrat Choudhary becoming the chief minister of Bihar, ending Nitish Kumar's over two-decade rule.

“JD (U) allowed BJP to return the support it received from the alliance partner in the past two decades as the BJP offered us CM post even when our party`s tally was less,” he remarked.

Deputy CM asserted that the NDA government would sail through the confidence motion to be moved by chief minister Samrat Choudhary in the assembly with a formidable majority.

In the assembly, NDA has a total 201 MLAs. BJP’s tally in the assembly reduced to 88 after Nitin Nabin resigned as the MLA from the Bankipur seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

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Chaudhary asserted that the government might be new, but Nitish's public welfare and development policies would continue strongly. He stated that the new NDA government was installed with the blessings of Nitish and was working under his guidance. "Bihar had embarked on a historic journey of development under the leadership of Nitish over the past two decades, and the continued support of the people reflected the unwavering faith in the NDA," he added.

Deputy CM said that party workers were enthusiastic about Nishant Kumar's statewide journey starting on May 3, and countered the RJD's allegation that it was “JD (U) Bachao Yatra”.

Chaudhary asserted that prohibition would not be lifted in the state. Demands by some NDA leaders for a review or repeal of the prohibition law were made in their “personal capacity” and did not reflect any change in the government policy, he asserted.