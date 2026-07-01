'No Differences, We Live Together': Indian Girl Studying In Kazakhstan Faces Backlash For Introducing Pakistani Friend On Reel - WATCH

An Indian medical student studying in Kazakhstan recently found herself at the center of social media controversy after posting a light-hearted Instagram reel featuring one of her Pakistani classmates.

The student, Shavni Ukesh, shared a video introducing her friend, Hamza, with the caption "HAMZA 2.0" while the trending track 'Flipperachi' from Dhurandhar played in the background. The clip quickly gained attention online, but instead of receiving positive engagement, it attracted a wave of critical and communal comments.

Reel sparks mixed reactions online

Many social media users reacted negatively to the video, with some leaving remarks that linked the friendship to unrelated incidents and stereotypes.

One user commented, "Bruh just saw that Pakistani guys who was converting american girl just to enter US, be safe girl."

Another wrote, "Didi apna saamaan check karlena chor hai ye sale Or love jihad se bachke rahna nahi to bachche paida karne ki factory ban ke rah jayegi."

The comments soon escalated, prompting the student to respond publicly.

Student responds to trolls

When another user asked, "Halala karvane videsh gayi h ya padne?", Shavni chose to reply directly.

She wrote, "keep your uneducated opinions to yourself brother. We are foreign medical students. We are busy framing our future rather than spending time on such negative things like you."

Her response received attention from users who appreciated her decision to address the criticism instead of ignoring it.

Message calling for positivity

As the backlash continued, Shavni pinned a statement to clarify the situation and urge people to stop spreading negativity.

She wrote, "We are foreign medical students. We are in the same group so ofc we all are friends. Please keep the negativity away. Studying abroad we don’t have borders, we don’t have differences, we just all live together and study together peacefully."

Despite the online criticism, Shavni's message emphasized mutual respect, friendship, and the importance of focusing on education rather than divisions based on nationality.