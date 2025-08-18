VIDEO: US Man Rescued By Helicopter After Being Trapped Behind California Waterfall For 2 Days | Instagram Screengrab

A 46-year-old man from California was dramatically rescued last week after spending two days trapped behind waterfall. Authorities described the case as a "stunning survival story" with video footage capturing the moment when he was hoisted to safety by helicopter.

Have a look at it here:

Fall Behind Waterfall During Solo Rappelling

The incident took place on August 10 at Kern River, where Ryan Wardwell was rappelling down the cliffside at the “Seven Teacups” waterfalls. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), Wardwell fell into an open space behind the waterfall and was unable to get out.

Wardwell had set out with friends, but they chose not to attempt the descent because of the strong water flow. Before leaving, they left a note on his car, instructing that he be reported missing if it was still parked the following day. When Wardwell did not return, a missing person report was filed.

Initial search efforts included an aircraft fitted with infrared cameras, but fading daylight halted the operation on August 11. The next morning, rescuers deployed a drone, which located Wardwell alive and responsive behind the waterfall.

Helicopter Hoist Rescue

With Wardwell’s position confirmed, California Highway Patrol’s helicopter H-40 was called in to assist. In a statement, the sheriff’s office explained, “Once H-40 was on scene, a member of the TCSO rescue team was lowered down into the water feature, it secured Wardwell and a hoist extraction was conducted.”

Wardwell was lifted out and flown to a nearby landing zone, where medical teams treated him for minor injuries and dehydration before reuniting him with his family.

TCSO Captain Kevin Kemmerling said Wardwell had attempted to escape but was unable to push through the heavy water flow, “There was nothing he could do to break through.”

Wardwell himself admitted he was surprised by the fall, having successfully climbed the waterfall on previous occasions.

Authorities credited the coordinated efforts of ground, drone and air teams for the safe outcome of the rescue.