Video: Protests Erupt On Streets Of Bangladesh After Muhammad Yunus Govt Detains Hindu Leader Krishna Das Prabhu At Dhaka Airport

@HinduVoice_in

Bangladeshi Hindu religious leader Krishna Das Prabhu, as per news reports, was detained at the Dhaka Airport on Monday. Reports further indicated that Prabhu was barred from leaving the country and had been taken to an undisclosed location by the authorities. However, there is no official statement from the Bangladesh government as yet.

Krishna Das Prabhu, aka Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, is a Hindu leader and a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), reports suggested.

Prabhu was arrested by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Many took to the streets to protest against the detention. Videos posted on social media showed Hindu religious leaders, with placards in their hands, protesting in front of a huge crowd and the media channels.

Watch the videos here:

The protests have started all over #Bangladesh.



A protest rally is going on now in #Chattragram against the arrest of Sri Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu.



Hindu crowd is demanding immediate release of Sri Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu.#FreeChinmayKrishnaPrabhu pic.twitter.com/EFhkHJlT36 — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a post on X said that Prabhu was arrested in Dhaka by Yunus Regime Police.

“Hindu leader and ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is reported arrested in Dhaka by Yunus Regime Police. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was charged with sedition after he led a massive rally of Hindus protesting targeted hate attacks and demanding protection from Islamists. Tallest leader of the Hindu community, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is believed to have been taken to Detective Branch of Yunus Regime.”

Hindu leader and ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is reported arrested in Dhaka by Yunus Regime Police.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was charged with sedition after he led a massive rally of Hindus protesting targeted hate attacks and demanding protection from… — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) November 25, 2024

Leader of the Opposition in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, in a post on X urged External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to "take note of the matter and take urgent steps"

Renowned firebrand Hindu Leader; Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu has been abducted by the Detective Branch at Dhaka Airport in Bangladesh.

He is leading the fight for the survival & dignity of the Hindu Minorities of Bangladesh.



The Bangladeshi Sanatani Community fear that Md… pic.twitter.com/n5Bb6Zk2JM — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 25, 2024

In the tweet, he wrote: “Renowned firebrand Hindu Leader; Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu has been abducted by the Detective Branch at Dhaka Airport in Bangladesh. He is leading the fight for the survival & dignity of the Hindu Minorities of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi Sanatani Community fear that Md Yunus's 'Radical' Regime may stoop to any level, even eliminate 'perceived threats' to its authority. I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to kindly take note of the matter and take urgent steps. The Bangladesh Government filed a case of treason against him. He said, “I request to all, anytime I would be arrested. You unitedly keep this movement alive.”