VIDEO: Muslim Youth Allegedly Create Ruckus During Holi Celebrations In London's Harrow; 14-Year-Old Held |

London: A Holi celebration attended by hundreds of people in London's Harrow was briefly disrupted on Tuesday evening after a group of Muslim youth allegedly created a ruckus at the former Harrow Civic Centre car park on Station Road.

The event, organised to mark Holika Dahan, drew families, community members and local dignitaries to celebrate the Hindu festival of colours and renewal. According to organisers, the gathering had received prior permission from the local council and was attended by several civic leaders, including two serving mayors, councillors, council portfolio holders, and a London Fire Brigade commander, reflecting cross-party support for the community celebration.

Muslim youth attack Holi celebrations in Harrow



Holi is a festival of colour, joy and community. Yesterday in Harrow, local Hindu families, including women and children, gathered to celebrate peacefully.



Hundreds of devotees attended this Holika Dahan celebrations in Harrow,… pic.twitter.com/ZpTMGDV0PM — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) March 4, 2026

Videos Show Ruckus At Holi Event

Video footage shared online showed a large group of individuals involved in a brief brawl during the event on the evening of Tuesday, 3 March. The footage appeared to show people pushing and scuffling as tensions escalated among some attendees and others present near the venue.

According to a report by local news portal Harrow Online, earlier in the evening that day, reports circulated that a fire had been reported at the Civic Centre at around 9 pm. However, the London Fire Brigade later confirmed that the alarm was a false report.

According to police, officers were called to the scene at approximately 8:50 pm following reports of a disturbance at the civic centre site on Station Road. Officers arrived within minutes and made an arrest shortly afterwards.

14-Year-Old Held After Ruckus

According to the report, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray at around 9:00 pm and remains in police custody. Authorities said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Witness accounts collected by Harrow Online suggest that a group of individuals approached the event before the confrontation escalated. One member of the public alleged that bins were thrown and some attendees were harassed before the situation turned into a physical altercation. Police also received reports that several individuals fled the area when officers arrived.

Organisers of the event said the disruption occurred after a group allegedly approached the gathering and interfered with the celebrations. Some attendees claimed that sound equipment was pushed over and participants felt intimidated. However, police have not confirmed the identities, backgrounds or motive of those involved.

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police are continuing to gather information and statements from witnesses to determine the circumstances that led to the altercation.