2 Andhra Students Killed In London House Fire; One Victim's Family Steps Up for Organ Donation

Hyderabad: Two Indian-origin students from Andhra Pradesh were killed after a fire broke out at their rented residence in Croydon, South London, on February 23. Ganti Abhishek lost his life after a fire broke out at his residence due to smoke suffocation on the night of the fire

According to the Hyderabad Mail, another 26-year-old MS student named Kamineni Sai Srikar from Nizamabad was also declared brain dead in the same fire. His parents agreed to organ donation and requested that his mortal remains be repatriated as soon as possible.

"Today (Feb 27), we got communication from the hospital that his organs were harvested for donation. Our only request to the authorities in London and the Telangana and Indian govt is to send his mortal remains home at the earliest," the inconsolable parents told TOI over the phone.

Reportedly, A third student from the same house is currently undergoing treatment at a London hospital and is reported to be in serious condition.

Who Was Abhishek Ganti?

Abhishek was born in the Kondayyapeta area of Kakinada District, Andhra Pradesh. He relocated to London in 2023 to pursue an MBA, seeking higher education and better career opportunities. His father, Ganti Askar Rao, is the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees' Association.

Visuals from the two-story scene revealed a two-story house badly damaged by the fire. A window was completely burnt out, and the interior of the house appeared dark and charred. Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The probe is ongoing

The incident has left the Indian student community in London reeling. Authorities are working closely with families to ensure timely repatriation of mortal remains while continuing the fire investigation.