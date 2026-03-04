'Didn't Feel Safe': Men Put Gulaal Inside Woman's Mouth At Basantapur Holi, Viral Video Raises Alarming Safety Concerns - WATCH

A recent viral video from Basantapur's Holi celebration has triggered online outrage and concern after digital creator Avilasha Chand Thakuri shared her harrowing experience of harassment during the festival. What should have been a joyful occasion turned distressing as Avilasha documented how she was mobbed by men who forcefully smeared gulaal on her face and even attempted to put it inside her mouth.

Basantapur Holi raises women safety concerns

In the video, Avilasha is visibly uncomfortable and shaken. "First time in Basantpur Holi. It aint safe," she stated, describing the chaos on the streets as random men grabbed her, applied colours without consent, and one even tried to put his fingers in her mouth. “Not me fighting for my life!” she exclaimed, showing her mouth covered in red gulaal.

She added, “It was such a struggle just to get out of there! It was such a mess!!! Saw many people fighting, even fought for few girls. Not me regretting my life decisions! Don't ever go to Basantapur Holi ma!!!!”

In her caption, Avilasha wrote, “Didn’t feel safe! I didn’t knew it was such a mess vaneraw! Never visiting Basantapur again! 😭🙏🏻”

Netizens react

Her experience resonated with many, sparking a flood of comments. One user wrote, "People be asking why she went to an unsafe place… but she has every right to play Holi without disturbing anyone. Maybe y’all should teach your son to respect women and know how to behave."

Another commented, "As a male, if you don’t know her, don’t even try putting colour." Let her enjoy with her friends, you enjoy with yours." Many others expressed sadness and solidarity, noting that such harassment was widespread and calling for better safety measures for women at public festivals.