VIDEO: Fresh Clashes Erupt On Thailand-Cambodia Border, Over 20 Injured After Thai Soldiers Allegedly Fire Tear Gas Shells, Rubber Bullets

Bangkok: Fresh clashes erupted at the Thailand-Cambodia border on Wednesday. Both sides accused each other of encroaching on the disputed territory. According to reports, over 20 Cambodians were injured in an alleged firing by Thai soldiers. Cambodia’s information minister, Neth Pheaktra, accused Thai soldiers of using tear gas and rubber bullets against Cambodian nationals.

Pheaktra also alleged that Thai officials even used noise-making devices. Meanwhile, the Thai Military claimed that around 200 Cambodians gathered to protest against the nation's army as it was laying barbed wire on the border in Sa Kaeo, reported News18.

"Cambodians violated Thai soil and Cambodian authorities did not stop them, it was a provocation which is a violation of the ceasefire," the Thai Military said as quoted by news agency AFP.

As per Pheaktra, the incident took place on Cambodian territory in Banteay Meanchey province. A video of clashes between Cambodian nationals and Thai soldiers also surfaced online. In the video, Thai soldiers could be seen firing tear gas shells at Cambodian civilians. Meanwhile, Cambodian nationals were seen throwing back the tear gas shells at the Thai military personnel.

Notably, since the ceasefire between the two nations in August this year, these are the first major clashes at the Tai-Camboadia border. In July , armed clashes broke out between Thailand and Cambodia in long-disputed border areas. It was the second armed confrontation since a Cambodian soldier was shot dead in May.

The clashes in July started in at least six areas along the border.

Border disputes are long-standing issues that have created tensions between the two neighbours. Thailand and Cambodia share more than 800 kilometres of land border.

The border dispute stems mainly from a 1907 map drawn under French colonial rule that was used to separate Cambodia from Thailand. Cambodia has been using the map as a reference to claim territory, while Thailand has argued the map is inaccurate.

The most prominent and violent conflicts have been around the 1,000-year-old Preah Vihear temple. In 1962, the International Court of Justice awarded sovereignty over the temple area to Cambodia. The ruling became a major irritant in bilateral relations.

Cambodia went back to the court in 2011, following several clashes between its army and Thai forces that killed about 20 people and displaced thousands. The court reaffirmed the ruling in Cambodia's favour in 2013.