Video: Another Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist, His Aide SHOT DEAD In Pakistan

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, identified as Mohammed Muzamil and his associate Naeemur Rahman, were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday. The shooting took place at Khokhran Chowk, Pasrur Tehsil, Sialkot, causing unrest among the local population. The attackers, whose identities remain shrouded in mystery, are currently evading arrest.

A video of the assassination has surfaced on the internet showing two assailants arriving on a bike. They then fired multiple shots at Muzamil and his aide before fleeing away from the scene. A third member with Muzamil was also shot in the firing, however he was left

BIG BREAKING NEWS - Lashkar e Toiba cadre Md. Muzamil and his associate Naeemur Rahman shot dead by UNKNOWN MEN at Khokhran chowk, Sialkot , Pakistan



A third one is critical. Pakistan Police said it was a land dispute case but unable to find UNKNOWN MEN

Recent Assassinations Of Lashkar-e-Taiba Commanders

This targeted killing follows closely on the heels of the assassination of Akram Ghazi, a high-ranking commander within Lashkar-e-Taiba. Ghazi played a crucial role as a top recruiter for the terrorist organization from 2018 to 2020, focusing on radicalisation and training militants for infiltration into the Kashmir Valley. His demise represents a significant setback for the operational capabilities of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Adding to the series of setbacks, Dawood Malik, the founder of Lashkar-e-Jabbar, faced a similar fate. On October 21, Malik was shot dead by unknown assailants in North Waziristan, Pakistan. Notably, he was a close aide to one of India's most wanted extremists, Maulana Masood Azhar.

Dawood Malik's Assassination Details

Reports indicate that Dawood Malik fell victim to masked gunmen who opened fire on him in the Mirali area of North Waziristan. The attack occurred at a private clinic, where the assailants ambushed Malik, resulting in his tragic demise. The perpetrators swiftly fled the scene, leaving authorities to grapple with the aftermath of this targeted assault.

