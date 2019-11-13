Venice floods: Mayor Luigi Brugnaro blames Climate change for the High Tides

Venice: An elderly man has died in the worst floods to hit Venice in more than 50 years, as Mayor Luigi Brugnaro blamed climate change for the high tides and is prepared to declare a state of emergency. These are the effects of climate change," Brugnaro said in a Twitter post.

The unnamed man was killed on Tuesday night while he was trying to run electric pumps at his home on the island of Pellestrina, CNN quoted Alessandro Bertasi, spokesman for Venice's mayor as saying.

The popular tourist destination was struck by an exceptionally high tide on Tuesday night, which peaked at 187 centimeters (73.6 inches), according to a statement by Venice's government Wednesday morning.