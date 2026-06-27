Utah Declares State Of Emergency, Restricts Fireworks As US' Largest Wildfire Grows | X @volkova_ma57183

Utah: Utah restricted fireworks and declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of July Fourth celebrations as the United States' largest wildfire expanded its reach across more tinder-dry forest as crews rush to fight new blazes in the arid state.

The National Weather Service issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" warning as dry, windy conditions provided fuel for more fires across the western US.

The Cottonwood Fire in a sparsely populated area of southern Utah started Monday. It ballooned to more than 290 square kilometres by Friday, burning unchecked as strong winds grounded air support, forestry officials said. One of six large wildfires burning in Utah, it severely damaged the Eagle Point ski resort in Beaver County, forcing mandatory evacuations.

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"We have the 56 kilometres per hour sustained winds that they predicted, and we definitely have the 72 kilometres per hour gusts," said Alyssa Mason, a spokesperson assigned to the fire. "So there has been a great increase in the fire activity. We are seeing extreme fire behaviour out there with some crown runs and definitely some spotting." The smoke has been pushing to the east and northeast, meaning air quality at popular vacation spots like Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks -- located far south of the flames -- hasn't been significantly affected beyond some haze in the Bryce area. Still, visitors to Bryce have posted videos on social media showing the giant plume in the distance.

The smoke could be seen for hundreds of miles, all the way to Colorado, as authorities put roughly 1,300 residents in the towns of Marysvale, Junction and Circleville on notice that they should be prepared to leave if conditions worsen and the fire pushes further.

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Fireworks will be limited in Utah through July 5

Gov Spencer Cox set the temporary fireworks restrictions through July 5 as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, saying "this year is different." The weather service in Salt Lake City, for the first time in the office's history, issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" warning for five Utah counties, including the area of the Cottonwood Fire. The rare alert was first used to warn of tornado conditions. A red flag warning also was issued for most of the state.

"Prepare now for rapid fire growth," it said.

A similar "dangerous situation" warning had been issued for the 2025 Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

While the Cottonwood Fire's cause was unknown, Cox's order noted that humans have been the cause of most fires in the state so far this year.

The governor's order gives Barnes power to restrict or prohibit fireworks displays in Utah's cities and towns, instead of leaving those decisions to the communities.

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Wildfire danger prompts concern throughout the West

Red flag warnings, which mean conditions such as low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds can create an extreme wildfire risk, were in effect Friday and stretched from Idaho to southern Arizona and New Mexico.

Much of Utah already is experiencing severe to extreme drought, while parts of Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico are experiencing severe drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Even in Florida, where there have been multiple brush fires, authorities are urging people to skip the personal fireworks and instead leave the pyrotechnics to professionals putting on carefully planned shows.

In Utah, federal land managers have closed public lands near the Cottonwood Fire as a precaution, and in New Mexico, forest officials closed campgrounds and trails near a wildfire burning in the Jemez Mountains.

Nationally, nearly 3 million acres have burned since the start of the year, pushing the U.S. ahead of the 10-year average. The National Interagency Fire Center said firefighters are making progress on containing fires from Alaska to Florida.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)