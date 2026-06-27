 'Thank you,' Says US President Donald Trump As Telangana Names Hyderabad Road After Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Thank you,' Says US President Donald Trump As Telangana Names Hyderabad Road After Him

'Thank you,' Says US President Donald Trump As Telangana Names Hyderabad Road After Him

US President Donald Trump thanked India after the Telangana government named a road near the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue." Calling it a first for a US President, Trump shared images of the unveiling ceremony. Telangana said the move honours US-India ties and Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening bilateral relations.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 07:50 AM IST
'Thank you,' Says US President Donald Trump As Telangana Names Hyderabad Road After Him
US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington: Donald Trump expressed his gratitude for naming a road in Hyderabad, India, after him, saying he was the first US President to be honoured this way.

Trump's remarks on Truth Social on Friday came after the Telangana government named a road adjoining the US Consulate in the southern Indian city as "Donald Trump Avenue".

Read Also
IRGC Targets US Military Positions; Iran Warns Of 'Unprecedented' Response After American Strikes
IRGC Targets US Military Positions; Iran Warns Of 'Unprecedented' Response After American Strikes

"The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you," Trump said, sharing a photograph of Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US envoy to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque earlier this week.

The newly named Donald Trump Avenue is also close to the offices of major American tech firms, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

The Telangana government described the designation as a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad's growing role in US-India relations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on